Play Modern Warfare III, NBA 2K24 and Two Point Campus for free this weekend

As you may know, Microsoft has a program they call Free Play Days, which is a selection of usually three titles that Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download for free and enjoy over a weekend (until Monday at 9AM CET to be more precise).

This week there is a particularly varied selection on offer with military, basketball and management. Here are your free games, and there are also big discounts on them during the weekend:



Call of Duty Modern Warfare III (Multiplayer/Zombies Only)



NBA 2K24



Two Point Campus



Will you be spending the weekend with any of these three games?