English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Play Modern Warfare III, NBA 2K24 and Two Point Campus for free this weekend

Free Play Days continues to deliver.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As you may know, Microsoft has a program they call Free Play Days, which is a selection of usually three titles that Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download for free and enjoy over a weekend (until Monday at 9AM CET to be more precise).

This week there is a particularly varied selection on offer with military, basketball and management. Here are your free games, and there are also big discounts on them during the weekend:


  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare III (Multiplayer/Zombies Only)

  • NBA 2K24

  • Two Point Campus

Will you be spending the weekend with any of these three games?

Play Modern Warfare III, NBA 2K24 and Two Point Campus for free this weekend


Loading next content