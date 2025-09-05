Play Madden NFL 26, Top Spin 2K25 and more for free with Game Pass this weekend

HQ

In addition to receiving a selection of new games to download with your Game Pass subscription each month, you also get something called Free Play Days every weekend. This is a selection of usually three titles that Xbox Game Pass Core, Xbox Game Pass Standard, and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play at no extra cost until 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning, giving you plenty of time to explore them and maybe even finish a few.

We usually report on this during extra special weeks, and since you're reading this now, you've probably already figured out that it's a really good week. That's because there are no fewer than four games to try out, including a newly released sports title.

As usual, there are also some pretty big discounts on the entire selection, and this week is no exception. Here are the games included that you can now download and try out:



Madden NFL 26



Top Spin 2K25



Beyond Galaxyland



Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker



All of these are great, so we definitely think you should take the opportunity to check them out.