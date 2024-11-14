English
Play Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, College Football 25 and Dustborn for free this weekend

Yes, it is indeed time for a new round of Microsoft's Free Play Days.

It has been a tradition for many years that ahead of each weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone who has Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a program called Free Play Days. Here at Gamereactor we try to report when there are better and/or bigger titles on offer and that's exactly what they have today. There are five very diverse games that we think many of you might be interested in.


  • Dustborn

  • EA Sports College Football 25

  • Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

  • Serial Cleaners

All of them can now be freely downloaded and played until 09:00 on Monday morning. There is also a sale on all the titles until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, you can of course keep playing on your save file.

Dustborn, however, has a time limit of two hours, while Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a limit of ten hours. In both cases, that should be sufficient to give you an idea of what they have to offer.

