Play Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, College Football 25 and Dustborn for free this weekend

It has been a tradition for many years that ahead of each weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone who has Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a program called Free Play Days. Here at Gamereactor we try to report when there are better and/or bigger titles on offer and that's exactly what they have today. There are five very diverse games that we think many of you might be interested in.



Dustborn



EA Sports College Football 25



Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth



Serial Cleaners



All of them can now be freely downloaded and played until 09:00 on Monday morning. There is also a sale on all the titles until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, you can of course keep playing on your save file.

Dustborn, however, has a time limit of two hours, while Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a limit of ten hours. In both cases, that should be sufficient to give you an idea of what they have to offer.