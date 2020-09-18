Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Life is Strange 2

Play Life is Strange 2's first episode for free

The gripping narrative-focused adventure can now be started without purchase.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Square Enix announced that graphic adventure fans can grab for free Life is Strange 2 's first episode on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC/Steam.

Episode 1 offers approximately three hours of gameplay, which begins after a tragic accident that forces the two brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz to flee home. Struggling with fear of the police and the telekinetic power of Daniel, who manages to move objects with his mind, the two decide to flee to Mexico.

As this is a truly extraordinary journey, we really recommend you play the first episode and maybe even read our full review.

Life is Strange 2 is now available in physical and digital editions for PC / Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Will you play it?

Life is Strange 2

Related texts

Life is Strange 2 - Complete SeasonScore

Life is Strange 2 - Complete Season
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Life is Strange 2 hits you where it hurts again and again, but it never loses its grip on the player despite this unflinching approach to storytelling."



Loading next content