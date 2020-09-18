Play Life is Strange 2's first episode for free

You're watching Advertisements

Square Enix announced that graphic adventure fans can grab for free Life is Strange 2 's first episode on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC/Steam.

Episode 1 offers approximately three hours of gameplay, which begins after a tragic accident that forces the two brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz to flee home. Struggling with fear of the police and the telekinetic power of Daniel, who manages to move objects with his mind, the two decide to flee to Mexico.

As this is a truly extraordinary journey, we really recommend you play the first episode and maybe even read our full review.

Life is Strange 2 is now available in physical and digital editions for PC / Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Will you play it?