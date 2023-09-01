Play Lego 2K Drive and Rainbow Six: Siege for free this weekend

HQ

You probably know it by now, but every weekend Microsoft offers a selection of usually three titles that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play at no extra cost. These deals are called Free Play Days and run until 9AM on Monday morning, giving you plenty of time to explore the games and maybe even finish some of them.

As usual, there are also pretty big discounts on the available titles (you get to keep your save file as well), and this week is no exception. Here are the games included:



Lego 2K Drive



Dead by Daylight



Rainbow Six: Siege



We highly recommend that you download and try Lego 2K Drive, which offers different Lego entertainment than we are used to. It's also rare for this game to be available for free in this way (the first time, as far as we know), so take advantage of it.