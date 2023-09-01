Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Play Lego 2K Drive and Rainbow Six: Siege for free this weekend

Dead by Daylight is also included in the latest round of Microsoft's Free Play Days program.

HQ

You probably know it by now, but every weekend Microsoft offers a selection of usually three titles that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play at no extra cost. These deals are called Free Play Days and run until 9AM on Monday morning, giving you plenty of time to explore the games and maybe even finish some of them.

As usual, there are also pretty big discounts on the available titles (you get to keep your save file as well), and this week is no exception. Here are the games included:


  • Lego 2K Drive

  • Dead by Daylight

  • Rainbow Six: Siege

We highly recommend that you download and try Lego 2K Drive, which offers different Lego entertainment than we are used to. It's also rare for this game to be available for free in this way (the first time, as far as we know), so take advantage of it.

