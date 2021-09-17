Play Judgment for free this weekend

HQ

Lost Judgment launches next week on September 24, and we have already shared our opinions on it in our review. If you are considering buying it, but are not sure if it is something for you, you can now try the original Judgment for free this weekend.

It is Free Play Days for Xbox that lets you play as much Hunt: Showdown, Judgment and Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition as you can starting now until 09:00 on Monday. As usual, you will get to keep your save file if you choose to buy any of these titles later. There are also discounts to take advantage of.

