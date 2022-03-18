Play Hunt: Showdown and Warhammer: Chaosbane for free this weekend

HQ

If you subscribe to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get three games to play for free each weekend in a program called Free Play Days. This week three pretty nice games are included in this offer and you get the full versions with no strings attached, and you also get to keep the save files if you decide to get any of them afterwards.

Here are your free games:



Warhammer: Chaosbane



Narita Boy



Hunt: Showdown



There's also really good discount on these games with 70-80% (depending on version) on Warhammer: Chaosbane and Hunt: Showdown has 75% discount on the base game and 70% off various content bundles.