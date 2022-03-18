Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hunt: Showdown

Play Hunt: Showdown and Warhammer: Chaosbane for free this weekend

Each are being heavily discounted as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you subscribe to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get three games to play for free each weekend in a program called Free Play Days. This week three pretty nice games are included in this offer and you get the full versions with no strings attached, and you also get to keep the save files if you decide to get any of them afterwards.

Here are your free games:

There's also really good discount on these games with 70-80% (depending on version) on Warhammer: Chaosbane and Hunt: Showdown has 75% discount on the base game and 70% off various content bundles.

Hunt: Showdown

Related texts

0
Hunt: ShowdownScore

Hunt: Showdown
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"This twisted online shooter is both unique and cleverly designed, and we love the atmosphere that Crytek has been able to create."



Loading next content