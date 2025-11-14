Gamereactor

news

Play Grand Theft Auto Online for free this weekend

And if you are on Xbox with a Game Pass subscription, there are also another four titles available for you to download and enjopy.

For many years, Microsoft has been offering a number of titles that can be downloaded and usually played for free, without restrictions or additional costs, to anyone with a Game Pass subscription and an Xbox through a program called Free Play Days. We usually report when there are better titles on offer, and that's exactly what they have this week - and it also includes PlayStation 5 users.

There are five games on offer, one of which happens to be one of the world's most popular online games. Here's this week's selection:

All of them are now available to download and play for free until 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning. There's also a sale on all titles until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, you'll of course get to keep your save file.

