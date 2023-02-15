Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War: Ragnarök

Play God of War: Ragnarök's first 3 hours for free

2022's Game of the Year (come at me Elden Ring lovers) has a trial version for those with PlayStation Plus Premium.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

God of War: Ragnarök has already sold impressively well, but that doesn't mean many enough have played last year's masterpiece. Fortunately, those of you who haven't can now play several hours of it for free.

That's because a trial version of God of War: Ragnarök has become available for those with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. This will let you play the first three hours of the game, which means you'll get a great taste of the amazing story, astounding combat and some cool puzzles your companions might tell you the solution of after a couple of seconds without paying an extra pound, euro or any other kind of currency.

God of War: Ragnarök

Related texts

0
God of War: RagnarökScore

God of War: Ragnarök
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Santa Monica Studios' follow-up to the 2018 soft reboot is almost here, but does it stack up to its excellent predecessor? Simply put... yes.



Loading next content