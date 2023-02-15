Play God of War: Ragnarök's first 3 hours for free

HQ

God of War: Ragnarök has already sold impressively well, but that doesn't mean many enough have played last year's masterpiece. Fortunately, those of you who haven't can now play several hours of it for free.

That's because a trial version of God of War: Ragnarök has become available for those with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. This will let you play the first three hours of the game, which means you'll get a great taste of the amazing story, astounding combat and some cool puzzles your companions might tell you the solution of after a couple of seconds without paying an extra pound, euro or any other kind of currency.