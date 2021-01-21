Play Ghost Recon: Breakpoint for free this weekend

You're watching Advertisements

No plans for the weekend? Well, Ubisoft has a suggestion for you. Why not download and play Ghost Recon: Breakpoint? It is entirely free (all formats) starting today until January 25, 18:01 CET. As you might remember, there is already a six hour trial version of the game available, but there is no time limit here so if you can skip redundant things like food and sleep - you might get roughly 100 hours out of it this weekend.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint was unfortunately not too impressive when it was released back in 2019, but Ubisoft has not given up on the game and improved it according to community feedback as well as added new content. We'd say it's worth checking out. Why not do it now when it is free?