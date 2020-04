Easter is coming and that means that even more people are going to be at home and in need of something to play. The Coalition's Gears 5 is now a part of Microsoft's Free Play Days campaign, and the offer goes on until April 12.

Xbox One players need a valid Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, but on PC that doesn't seem to be the case, as Gears 5 is available on the Windows Store and on Steam.

You can read our review of Gears 5 right here.