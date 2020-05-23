Cookies

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Play Final Fantasy XIV for free to Playstation 4

The new Starter Edition is a great place to try out the MMORPG before investing more heavily.

Still haven't played Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn? According to Final Fantasy connoisseurs we have in the network, it's the best MMORPG on the market at the moment and it got even better with the recent launch of the latest major expansion, Shadowbringers.

Well, now you are out of excuses as Square Enix has just launched the Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition (which includes the base game with no expansions) on the PlayStation Store. With this, you can play the game for a month, free of charge, and see what the fuss is all about - and we highly recommend you do so.

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm RebornScore

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"The ambitious goal of appealing to fans of Final Fantasy and fans of the genre has been attained. This has been a successful adventure for the company - a MMORPG worth living in."



