Play Farming Simulator 22 and Hell Let Loose for free this weekend

Get Farming life, NASCAR racing and hellish World War II with Free Play Days for Xbox.

Microsoft has a program called Free Play Days, which is basically a selection of usually three titles that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play at no additional cost each weekend. Now a new round has been revealed over at Xbox Wire, and it's a pretty good selection.

We assume the latest Farming Simulator is the main draw for most people, but why not take the opportunity to check out some NASCAR (something we believe most Europeans have never even tried) and experience a very brutal and realistic take on World War II as well?

Here are you free options, which you can play until 09:00 (CEST) on Monday, and all of them are also sold at a discount during this time if you wish to keep some of the games:


  • Farming Simulator 22

  • NASCAR 21: Ignition

  • Hell Let Loose

Will you download and try any of these games out?

