Far Cry 6

Play Far Cry 6 and Lost Judgment for free this weekend

And Before We Leave as well.

HQ

Ubisoft is offering Far Cry 6 for free this weekend, until Monday morning, on all formats. An excellent way to try the adventure with no strings attached, and as usual, you will also get to keep your save file if you decide to buy it. It also has a discount price during this period.

If you are playing on Xbox and have either Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate, you will also get two more games to enjoy this weekend. The first one is last autumn's hit Lost Judgment, in which you play as private detective Yagami, who is solving a gruesome crime. It is developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and plays like the Yakuza titles released before Like a Dragon. Finally you also get Before We Leave, a strategy game in which you get to recreate civilization by building a peaceful solar system.

Far Cry 6

