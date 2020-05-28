Play Far Cry 5 for free on PC this weekend

You're watching Advertisements

The people over at Ubisoft want to entertain their fans by offering a great potential plan for the weekend. In a post on the official Ubisoft website, the studio has announced that Far Cry 5 will be free to play on PC via the Uplay launcher from May 29 until May 31.

You can start the pre-load now. During the free weekend period, all players will have full access to the base game and explore the wonderful Hope County in Montana. If you happen to enjoy the time you spend there after the free trial comes to an end, you can also purchase the Standard or Gold editions at a discount, up to 75% off. As for the individual DLC's, these are sold at up to 50% off.

The progress you make during the free weekend can be carried to the purchased version as well.

If you want to know more about Far Cry 5 before you start the journey, you can read our review here.