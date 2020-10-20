Play Fallout 76 for free with Xbox Live Gold

You're watching Advertisements

Those who have Xbox Game Pass have been able to play Fallout 76 since it was added to the service in July, but now people who have Xbox Live Gold can enjoy it as well at no extra cost. Microsoft has announced that it is time for something they refer to as Bombs Drop Day, which will be celebrated for a full week.

"Time to remember the day the bombs dropped in Fallout, and what better way to do that with a host of Fallout 76 events. From October 20 through October 26, celebrate Bombs Drop Day with a Free Play Week on Xbox, game sales, the first-ever discounts for Atoms packs, in-game events like a Legendary Vendor Sale, and a limited Fallout 1st preview!"

The sales are pretty massive and there are also events running during this time like Double XP and 25% discount on all Legendary Vendor items. Basically, it is a really good opportunity to check out what has happened to this somewhat strange game since the troubled release back in 2018. It has come a really long way since then.