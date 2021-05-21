Play F1 2020 and Gears 5 for free this weekend

You're watching Advertisements

As you probably know, Microsoft has a program called Xbox Free Play Days each weekend where a selection of usually two games can be downloaded and played without extra cost if you have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This week was actually pretty good, and includes both Play F1 2020 and Gears 5.

You can play them as much as you want until Monday 09:00, and as usual you will be able to keep your save file if you decide to buy it. Oh, there's also a 60% discount on Gears 5 these days and 75% on F1 2020 to sweeten the deal.