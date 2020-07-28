Play Disintegration for free this weekend

You're watching Advertisements

Have you wanted to check out V1 Interactive's aerial shooter Disintegration? Would you also prefer to keep your hard-earned money in your wallet in case the game's not for you? If so, V1 Interactive and Private Division are hosting a free weekend layered with discounts across all platforms. The title will be free to play on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from July 30 through August 2 and it will be 40% off during that time (starting now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 30 on Steam).

For the exact dates and times for both the sale and the free weekend, check out the official announcement page here.