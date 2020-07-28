Play Disintegration for free this weekend

Have you wanted to check out V1 Interactive's aerial shooter Disintegration? Would you also prefer to keep your hard-earned money in your wallet in case the game's not for you? If so, V1 Interactive and Private Division are hosting a free weekend layered with discounts across all platforms. The title will be free to play on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from July 30 through August 2 and it will be 40% off during that time (starting now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 30 on Steam).
For the exact dates and times for both the sale and the free weekend, check out the official announcement page here.
Loading next content