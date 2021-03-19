LIVE

English
Dirt 5

Play Dirt 5 for free this weekend on your Xbox consoles

You'll be to keep all achievements you accumulate.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy some racing time this weekend, as it was announcedon Xbox Wire, Dirt 5 is one of the free games available in this time's Free Play Days event ( Another free game is Rainbow Six: Siege).

Dirt 5 is available to play with no cost from Thursday, March 18 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, March 21 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. If you decide to get a copy after trying, all the gamerscore and earned achievements can be kept and carried over to your own game.

If you're interested in reading our review of this off-road racing experience, you can check here.

Dirt 5

Dirt 5Score

Dirt 5
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The off-road racing series makes its next-gen debut, but sadly, due to a series of shortcomings, it's not the experience we were hoping for.



