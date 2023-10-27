Play Deep Rock Galactic, Fallout 76 and more for free this weekend

HQ

It's almost the weekend and Microsoft has therefore announced another round of their Free Play Days program, which allows Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to download and play a selection of games until Monday morning at 9:00 CET.

The games are the full versions with no limitations, so make sure you try them out as much as possible, and if you want to keep any of them, they are currently discounted. This week we get four titles to enjoy, and the Fallout 76 offering also applies to PC and PlayStation.

• Deep Rock Galactic

• Fallout 76

• Meet Your Maker

• MLB The Show 23

Will you try out any of these?