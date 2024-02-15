Play Dead Island 2, Code Vein, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 for "free"

HQ

It has been a tradition for a many years now that Microsoft, before each weekend, offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost for everyone who has Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through the Free Play Days program. We usually report when there are better titles on offer and this is exactly what they have today. It is four games in four genres that we think many of you might be interested in.



Code Vein



Dead Island 2



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2



Warstride Challenges



All of them can be freely downloaded and played until 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET on Monday morning. There is a sale on all games up until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, you can of course keep your save file. While Dead Island 2 is likely to be the main draw for most gamers, we can really recommend you to check out the extremely adrenaline-pumping Warstride Challenges as well.