Play DayZ for free this weekend on Steam

Bohemia Interactive has announced that DayZ, the popular zombie survival sim that finally fully released in 2018, can be played for free throughout this weekend. To access the free weekend all you have to do is visit the game's Steam page and start downloading.

In addition to this free initiative, those who decide to keep on playing after the trial will be able to take advantage of a discount of up to 40%. In fact, over the weekend, players can purchase the base game with a 40% discount on Steam and there's a 20% discount for its new DLC map, called Livonia.

The same promotion is also available on PlayStation 4, although this discount extends until May 27. There are also offers for Xbox owners as Gold members can purchase DayZ on "Deals with Gold" with a 40% discount. The Xbox promotion ends on May 25.

Will you try DayZ this weekend?