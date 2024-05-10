Play Crime Boss: Rockay City and the full Destiny 2 experience for free this weekend

HQ

This week's round of Microsoft's Free Play Days program has now been unveiled, and there's a really nice selection on offer this weekend. All you need to download these titles and play them as much as you like until 9am on Monday morning is a subscription to either Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate, and there are, as usual, big discounts during the same period if you want to keep some of them.

• Destiny 2 (Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, The Witch Queen)

• Crime Boss: Rockay City

• Cities: Skylines Remastered

• From Space

The main draw here is probably Destiny 2 with all the expansions (also included for PlayStation 5), but be sure to try the celebrity-packed Crime Boss: Rockay City as well. We can't in good conscience recommend it to full price (but it does have its merits), but it's certainly an entertaining treat to try.