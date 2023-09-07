Play Crime Boss: Rockay City and Madden for free this weekend

HQ

We're sure you know it by now, but each weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of (most often three) games that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play at no extra cost. This offer is called Free Play Days and has now kicked of and lasts until 8:00 BST / 9:00 CEST Monday morning, which gives you plenty of time to explore the games, and maybe even finish them.

As usual, there are also pretty big discounts on the titles available, and this week is no different. Here are the games included:



Control (Xbox One Version)

(75% off)

Crime Boss: Rockay City

(30% off)

Madden NFL 24 (25% off)



Madden NFL 24 was released a few weeks ago and you should absolutely play a game between Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs, as the kickoff for the NFL season between these two teams takes place today. Control is a Remedy adventure that has been widely praised. Finally there is Crime Boss: Rockay City which has been met with mixed reviews, but incorporates one of the coolest voice acting of all time with people who was famous in the late 80's and 90's (like Chuck Norris, Danny Glover, Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, Michael Madsen, Vanilla Ice and more).

Will you give any of these game a shot this weekend?