Play Control, The Elder Scrolls Online and Hunting Simulator 2 for free this weekend

Spend your Easter weekend with a new game.

As you might be aware of, Microsoft has a program called Free Play Days each weekend, when they offer a selection of games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost for subscribers of either Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate.

We usually don't cover this every weekend, but try to do so when the free games on offer are better than usual. And this weekend is one of the better ones. Starting now and until 8:00 BST / 9:00 CEST on Monday, subscribers of the above mentioned services can enjoy The Elder Scrolls Online, Control, and Hunting Simulator 2.

During this period, there's also a discount on all three titles, and you get to keep your save file so you don't have to start all over:


  • Control - Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition at 70% off

  • Hunting Simulator 2 - Standard Edition and Elite Edition at 50% off

  • The Elder Scrolls Online - Standard Edition at 70% off and Blackwood at 67% off

Will you take the opportunity to try any of these games out?

