Play Control and Serial Cleaner for free this weekend

A new round of Microsoft's Free Play Days programme has been announced on Xbox Wire, and it's a pretty nice selection that is being offered this weekend. All you need to download these titles and play them as much as you like until 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET on Monday morning, is a subscription of either Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate, and there also major discounts during the same period if you wish to keep some of them.

• Control

- Standard Edition at 70% off

- Ultimate Edition at 60% off

• Serial Cleaner

- Standard Edition at 90% off

• NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All

- Standard Edition at 20% off