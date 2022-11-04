Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Play Control and Serial Cleaner for free this weekend

And you can look to grab each game at a discounted price.

A new round of Microsoft's Free Play Days programme has been announced on Xbox Wire, and it's a pretty nice selection that is being offered this weekend. All you need to download these titles and play them as much as you like until 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET on Monday morning, is a subscription of either Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate, and there also major discounts during the same period if you wish to keep some of them.

Control
- Standard Edition at 70% off
- Ultimate Edition at 60% off
Serial Cleaner
- Standard Edition at 90% off
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All
- Standard Edition at 20% off

