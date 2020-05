You watching Advertisements

Call of Duty: WWII has officially been confirmed to be part of the monthly games lineup in June available to all PS Plus members. This is the first and the only game revealed for June lineup so far, and it can be downloaded ahead of June, starting today.

PlayStation stated that it will share the rest of the monthly lineup later this week. As for May's PS Plus games, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19, are available to play until June 1.