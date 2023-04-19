Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for free until April 26

Activision is hosting a week-long free-access period for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II starting today. The access will allow any player to jump into the shooter and to experience a collection of what it offers, but not the full, unhinged content slate.
As noted in a blog post, this access will allow players to check out the 2v2 Gunfight mode on four unique maps, the new Season 3 Palayo's Lighthouse map as well six of the maps that came in the base game, multiple core game modes, and a Battle Map.
The exact list of what is present in the free week is as follows:
The free access week kicks off at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST today, and will run until the same time on April 26.