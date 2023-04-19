Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for free until April 26

A one-week free access period starts today.

Activision is hosting a week-long free-access period for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II starting today. The access will allow any player to jump into the shooter and to experience a collection of what it offers, but not the full, unhinged content slate.

As noted in a blog post, this access will allow players to check out the 2v2 Gunfight mode on four unique maps, the new Season 3 Palayo's Lighthouse map as well six of the maps that came in the base game, multiple core game modes, and a Battle Map.

The exact list of what is present in the free week is as follows:


  • 6v6 Core Maps: Farm 18, Shoot House, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmat Expo, Pelayo's Lighthouse

  • 6v6 Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing

  • Gunfight Maps: Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, Shipment

  • Battle Maps: Santa Seña

  • Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion

The free access week kicks off at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST today, and will run until the same time on April 26.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

