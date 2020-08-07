Play Borderlands 3 for free this weekend across all platforms

You're watching Advertisements

Here we are again. It's Friday and it's time to try before you buy. Gearbox Software has just announced that Borderlands 3 will be free to play from August 6 on all platforms: PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One. The timing is a bit different on each platform, so make sure to check the times on the link provided above.

It should also be noted, that PS4 players are required to have an active PS Plus subscription, and on Google Stadia you will need an active Pro subscription.

To play Borderlands 3 for free on your platform of choice, you'll need to search for the Standard edition of Borderlands 3 on your platform's online store, rather than the Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions of the game.

Borderlands 3 was released in September 2019, and you can read our review about the game right here.