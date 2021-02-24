Play Black Ops Cold War multiplayer & Outbreak modes for free for a week

You're watching Advertisements

If you happened to miss out on the previous free-to-play trial time for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, worry not, there's always "next time." Like now. Activision has now announced, in order to celebrate the arrival of Season 2, Cold War's multiplayer and Outbreak modes are free-to-play for a whole week.

The free access week kicks off on February 25 at 6pm (GMT), all the way to March 4 at 6pm (GMT).

What's even better is, all players (whether you're here via Free Access Week or not) can also get double XP and double weapon XP during the weekend, from February 26 to March 1.

For those who want to get Black Ops Cold War but still feel a bit hesitant, this would be the perfect timing to give it a go especially this time you can even get access to some new maps, modes, weapons, and so on.

Check the official website for more details.