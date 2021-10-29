Play Biomutant and PGA Tour 2K21 for free on Xbox this weekend

HQ

Every weekend, Microsoft runs something they call Free Play Days, which is a selection of usually three titles that can be played at no extra cost. We usually report about this when there are interesting titles included - and that's exactly how we would describe the selection this time. Here are the three titles everyone with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can download and play starting now until Monday morning.

• Biomutant

• Hunting Simulator 2

• PGA Tour 2K21

During this time, all three games are also sold at a pretty big discount (35-67% off) and you will of course be able to play them as usual, unlock Achievements and keep the save file if you decide to buy any of them.

Why not take the opportunity to try Biomutant out, visit mother nature in Hunting Simulator 2 or hit a few balls in PGA Tour 2K21?