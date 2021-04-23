LIVE

English
Gamereactor
news

Play Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront, and Titanfall in 120FPS for Xbox Series S/X

Titles in the Plants vs Zombies series have also been optimised.

Earlier this week, Director of Program Management Jason Ronald revealed that more games would "soon" be updated with FPS Boost for Xbox Series S/X and simply get a double or quadruple frame rate, something that makes older classics so much more enjoyable.

And it turns our Ronald really meant soon when he wrote it, because late yesterday, Major Nelson announced a dozen enhanced games from EA running in a whopping 120FPS and 1 in 60FPS.


  • Battlefield 1 (120FPS)

  • Battlefield 4 (120FPS)

  • Battlefield V (120FPS)

  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst (120FPS)

  • Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare (120FPS)

  • Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 (120FPS)

  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (120FPS)

  • Star Wars Battlefront (120FPS)

  • Star Wars Battlefront II (120FPS)

  • Titanfall (120FPS)

  • Titanfall 2 (120FPS)

  • Unravel Two (120FPS)

  • Sea of Solitude (60FPS)

In some cases, the higher framerates isn't auto enabled for technical reasons. Fortunately, activating it manually is easy and explained over here.

We're not the only ones looking forward to play Titanfall 2 in magnificent 120FPS this weekend, right?

