Play Battlefield 6 for free this weekend with Xbox Game Pass

HQ

If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription and an Xbox, you're probably familiar with Free Play Days. Every weekend, Microsoft uploads a bunch of games that you can download and play for free, at no extra cost. And when there are some particularly interesting titles, we'll be sure to let you know, just like this week.

There are five games on offer this round... one of which alone is sufficient reason for us to recommend it to you. Here is this week's selection:



Battlefield 6



Chip 'n Clawz vs. The Brainioids



Sunderfolk



Polterguys: Posession Party



Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash



All of them are now available to download and play for free until 8:00 GMT/9:00 CET on Monday morning. There is also a sale on all titles until then, and if you choose to purchase any of them, you will be able to keep your save file.