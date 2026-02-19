Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Battlefield 6

Play Battlefield 6 for free this weekend with Xbox Game Pass

There are five titles on offer with Free Play Days this week, but there is a certain shooter that towers above the rest.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription and an Xbox, you're probably familiar with Free Play Days. Every weekend, Microsoft uploads a bunch of games that you can download and play for free, at no extra cost. And when there are some particularly interesting titles, we'll be sure to let you know, just like this week.

There are five games on offer this round... one of which alone is sufficient reason for us to recommend it to you. Here is this week's selection:


  • Battlefield 6

  • Chip 'n Clawz vs. The Brainioids

  • Sunderfolk

  • Polterguys: Posession Party

  • Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

All of them are now available to download and play for free until 8:00 GMT/9:00 CET on Monday morning. There is also a sale on all titles until then, and if you choose to purchase any of them, you will be able to keep your save file.

Battlefield 6

Related texts

0
Battlefield 6Score

Battlefield 6
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

It's time to condense our thoughts on the latest chapter in the series into one review where we look at the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Portal as a whole.



Loading next content