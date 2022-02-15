Play Babylon's Fall's free demo on PlayStation consoles from February 25th

HQ

Square Enix announced that PlayStation users (on both PS4 and PS5) will be able to access a free downloadable demo for Babylon's Fall starting February 25.

The demo gives PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players access to the opening of the game, which allows you to try the game for free in singleplayer and also four-player co-op in cross-play. All progress and awards earned will be carried over to the full version of the game for PlayStation platforms after the game's official release, scheduled for March 3rd. Those who pre-order Babylon's Fall Digital Deluxe Edition will receive early access to the full game starting form February 28th. Additionally, all Babylon's Fall's players will get the Battle Pass Premium for free during Season 1.

Babylon's Fall will land on PS4, PS5 and PC on March 3. Will you try it?