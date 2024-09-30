Play at warp speed with TP-Link's Archer GE800 router

HQ

We all know what it's like to experience poor broadband connections. The folk over at TP-Link understand this too, which is why they have come up with a router alternative that claims to have the speed and reach that will allow you to stay connected at high speeds to blow out the competition.

This router is known as the TP-Link Archer GE800 BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7, and as you can probably infer from the name, it's a tri-band connection device that operates using Wi-Fi 7, allowing for speeds of up to 11,520 Mbps on the 6 GHz channel, as well as featuring two mega-fast 10 Gbps WAN/LAN ports for those looking for a wired connection method.

To learn more about this router and to see if its the device for you, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some facts and thoughts on it.