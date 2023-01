HQ

Free play Days is an Xbox program that gives Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers a selection of free games to enjoy at no extra cost each weekend. Now this weeks selection has been revealed on Xbox Wire and it's pretty vehicle based - but still with a great variation.

There are also discounts on these games if you wish to buy any of them, and you will also get to keep your save file from this free weekend. Here's what you can download and play until 09:00 on Monday morning: