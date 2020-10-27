Play Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more from Ubisoft in 4K/60fps

You're watching Advertisements

In a lengthy post over at Ubisoft.com, the French publisher has now shared plenty of data on how its next-generation games will run on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X - and it is almost merely good news.

It turns out that with the exception of Watch Dogs: Legion that runs in 4K and 30fps, all of its major upcoming games can be enjoyed in 4K resolution running at 60 frames per second. This includes Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic. Its updated version of For Honor also runs in the same resolution and frame rate, and Rainbow Six Siege can run in 4K and a framerate of 120fps.

Basically good news all around. We still don't know how reliable these resolutions will be, but for now, we just wish next generation would start already.