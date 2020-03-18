Cookies

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Play Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free this weekend

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey is playable for free across all platforms this weekend. Free skin available for all players.

Those of you about to crawl out of your own skin from self-isolation can stay safe while exploring the massive world of Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free this weekend. The game will be free to download across all platforms it's available on, i.e. PC via Epic Games Launcher, Steam and Uplay, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from March 19 through March 22.

Those looking to play can pre-load the game right now and if you already own a copy Assassin's Creed Odyssey, all players who play the game during the free weekend (or 'freekend', if you will) will be able to redeem the Ezio's Roman Set outfit and the Milanese sword via the Ubisoft Club for free as well.

Are you ready to take on cultists in ancient Greece this weekend?

