Play as Tom Cruise in the Top Gun add-on for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Top Gun: Maverick has finally been released on the big screen, much to the delight of our reviewer - read our review here - and the airborne part of the gaming world has of course not been slow to catch a ride with the massive blockbuster. First up was Microsoft Flight Simulator, which the other day let us play as virtual Tom "Maverick" Cruise, and now it's the turn of the more explosive Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

For £16.99, as part of this DLC package you get access to:

Six playable aircraft:





F-14A Tomcat



F-14A Tomcat | Top Gun: Maverick



F/A-18E Super Hornet



F/A-18E Super Hornet | Top Gun: Maverick



5th Gen Fighter | Top Gun: Maverick



DarkStar



As well as 10 emblems, 38 skins, 12 nicknames, and two music tracks for multiplayer missions.