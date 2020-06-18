Play as the female Lombax in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

You're watching Advertisements

It was always known that poor Ratchet was the last Lombax in the universe, but eagle-eyed gamers who saw the announcement trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart last week noticed a seemingly female Lombax (pictured below). This led to speculations if it would be an NPC or a playable character, and now Insomniac themselves have cleared things up on Twitter:

"Play as Ratchet AND a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension."

And If Clank also will meet a female counter-part is currently unknown, but we really wouldn't mind a Clankette either.