Rogue Lords is one of the games that was announced during the Nacon Connect yesterday. It will be the very first rogue-like games to join the Nacon catalogue and will take place in 17th century England. The Devil is back and he wants to defeat the forces of good. You will have to help him reach his goal, so be prepared to do evil, but only when it's your turn!

Rogue Lords is set to release next year on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch.