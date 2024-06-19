Play as over 60 iconic characters in Funko Fusion

HQ

What if there was a game that let you play as all your pop culture favourites, from Jaws to He-Man, Marty McFly, Scott Pilgrim and more? If you think this would be interesting, you should of course check out Funko Fusion, which was announced a year ago.

During the recent Nintendo Direct we were reminded that the game is coming to Switch (in addition to PC, PlayStation and Xbox), and we also got a look at a new trailer where, as expected, it was full of familiar faces. In total, over 60 characters are promised to be able to adventure through 20 iconic movies.

Check out the video below to see what this looks like. Funko Fusion will be released on September 13.