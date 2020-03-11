Cookies

Resident Evil 2

Play as Ghostbusters Venkman and Spengler in RE2

When two IPs collide, who you gonna call?

Are you a big fan of Resident Evil 2, but ready to experience the game in new and even bizarre ways? Do you also love the Ghostbusters movies? If your answer is "yes" to those questions, then we would advise you to take a look at the new Ghostbusters-themed mod that allows you to play as the legendary Peter Venkman and Egon Spengler in Capcom's racoon-free survival horror.

Naturally, this unique combination of IP is only possible on the PC version of Capcom's horror game, with the mod created by George Chief, who based the characters on the models featured in Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered. And the final results are nothing short of fascinating, as you can see in the trailer here, which you can watch while you download the mod via this link.

