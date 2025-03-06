Play as Conquistadors against Cthulhu in The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

HQ

Ace Team, the developer behind Clash: Artifacts of Chaos and the Zeno Clash series, are taking on a new genre and dipping their toes into the tentacle-infested waters of the Lovecraftian universe in The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu.

Announced at tonight's Nacon Connect, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu allows you and up to three friends to set off on an adventure to find a legendary underground city and the treasures awaiting within.

As is often the case with Lovecraft, though, things that at first look pretty neat soon turn out to have untold horrors waiting inside. Only serious teamwork and an ability not to fall to the otherworldly powers of cosmic horrors will keep you alive in this game, which releases in 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the trailer below: