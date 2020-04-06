Play as Animal Crossing's Isabelle in Resident Evil 3

Are you having a hard time choosing between which game to play, Resident Evil 3 or Animal Crossing? Or perhaps you don't have a Switch to play the latter? Well, you're in luck (kinda), because now we have a bizarre mod where Jill Valentine has an Isabelle-shaped head.

It's actually a mask, so Jill's actual head is still in there somewhere, as described on Nexusmod, and created by XxCRAZYPOTATOxX. You can see some screenshots below.

What do you think? Is it cute or is this pure terror?

Thanks, VG247.