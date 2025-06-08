Play as a walking lighthouse in Keeper

The masters of weirdly wonderful stories at Double Fine have unveiled their latest game in Keeper, a new adventure in which you play as a walking lighthouse.

In the trailer, we see a forgotten lighthouse step out of the ground and begin to walk around a vibrant world. The game's story is told without words, but you won't get lonely without a narrator keeping you company, as a seabird joins the lighthouse on its adventure.

Unlike most of the games at the Xbox Games Showcase, which flaunted 2026 releases, Keeper will be out later this year. Specifically, it'll land on the 17th of October, 2025.