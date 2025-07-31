Platonic: Season 2

HQ

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne headlining a down-to-Earth comedy series about two adult friends dealing with the trials and tribulations of life in Los Angeles. There's not much that can really go wrong with that idea, but the same could be said about Platonic being a bit safe and phoned in at times, and that's pretty much how I felt after watching the first season of Apple TV+'s comedy show when it arrived in 2023. Was it enjoyable and entertaining with good comedy moments matched up with emotional developments? Without a doubt. But do I regard it as one of Apple's best, a memorable project that can go toe-to-toe with The Studio, if we're sticking to the comedy theme? Not quite. This hasn't changed the fact though that Platonic is a fun show and the second season simply affirms that.

This second season picks up right after the first and sees Rogen's Will and Byrne's Sylvia first faced with getting through the marriage of Will to his work colleague Jenna, a situation that further explores the inner dynamics of this series. Essentially, at the heart of Platonic is the question of whether two adults of differing genders can be close friends or if their unique takes on life have too much of an impact on one another for it to be healthy and comfortable for their significant others. This problem is immediately brought up when Jenna begins to find Sylvia's connection with Will to be an issue, something that leads to all manner of crazy hijinks and moments that ultimately unravels into a clusterfuck of chaos.

Amid the madness are several daft encounters and situations that generate small chuckles and grins, harmless and witty jokes and puns that enforce the comedic foundation of Platonic while leaving room for larger slapstick set pieces that define the season. Let's just say that the golfing incident in the trailer isn't one of several crazy moments like that this season, it's a rarity as the second batch of episodes - particularly closer towards the end of the season - focuses more on character development and growth. It's a more mature season in a way because of this, as it spends less time trying to make you frequently laugh and more time in connecting with its core characters who go through all manner of ups and downs, reflecting life in all of its euphoria and misery.

Is this the right way to go for Platonic? I think so. It feels more honest and real, and each episode has a clear direction, pushing each character towards a moment or true change and development. But this does come at the cost of Platonic feeling more and more alike almost every other Apple TV+ comedy series that has been made, be it Shrinking, Mythic Quest, Stick... There's a formula that clearly works for fans these days, and aside from The Studio flipping the script on that, Apple TV+ offers many options that fall into this category, with Platonic being another example.

That being said, Rogen and Byrne are effective and charismatic leads that bounce off one another very well. They effortlessly handle the headline jobs for Platonic, making you interested to learn more and more about Will and Sylvia, something that is sometimes accentuated and enhanced by the supporting cast. Luke Macfarlane, for one, performs well as Sylvia's light-hearted husband Charlie, but some of the additional cast members begin to feel a bit exhausting to follow as the season progresses, acting as overused caricatures, like Carla Gallo's insufferable L.A. mom Katie or Aidy Bryant's loud and satirical young Hollywood executive. It's a bit much at times and makes you long for the periods where Will and Sylvia (and even Charlie) take centre stage.

Long story short, if you watched the first season of Platonic, this second round of episodes is a very similar experience, albeit one with a slightly more mature tone and structure. There's still plenty of enjoyable comedy to chuckle at, there's emotion that pulls at your heartstrings and even frustrates at times, and at the core is still the same excellent dynamic between two fantastic leads that make watching them feel effortless and fun. It's perfectly fine and inconsequential television, comfort food through and through, and sometimes that's all we as viewers need.