LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Siege and the Sandfox
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Platonic

      Platonic returns to Apple TV+ this August

      The first glimpse at the next batch of episodes paint an absolutely hilarious picture.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Recently, Apple TV+ itself shared a date on its platform that claimed that Platonic would be back this August, and now this has been confirmed. In a fresh trailer, we're told that Platonic will be making its grand return for its second season as soon as August 6, and the trailer paints a very, very funny picture already.

      In the brief glimpse, we get to see Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne's Will and Sylvia going golfing and soon after finding themselves dealing with a horrible accident after Will shanks a drive straight into a colleague's eye, leading to a crazy moment of chaos.

      Check out the trailer below to determine if Platonic should be back on your watchlist.

      HQ

      Related texts



      Loading next content