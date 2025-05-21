Platonic returns to Apple TV+ this August

HQ

Recently, Apple TV+ itself shared a date on its platform that claimed that Platonic would be back this August, and now this has been confirmed. In a fresh trailer, we're told that Platonic will be making its grand return for its second season as soon as August 6, and the trailer paints a very, very funny picture already.

In the brief glimpse, we get to see Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne's Will and Sylvia going golfing and soon after finding themselves dealing with a horrible accident after Will shanks a drive straight into a colleague's eye, leading to a crazy moment of chaos.

Check out the trailer below to determine if Platonic should be back on your watchlist.