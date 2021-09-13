PlatinumGames would be interested in bringing Star Fox Zero to the Nintendo Switch

HQ

At this point in the Nintendo Switch's lifecycle, we've seen the majority of first-party Wii U titles arrive on the console. Games such as Pikmin 3, Super Mario 3D World, and Mario Kart 8 have all enjoyed second wind on the console and have been re-released with new modes and features. One of the few first-party titles that hasn't been released on the Switch is Star Fox Zero, the latest core entry in the series that was developed by PlatinumGames.

According to a recent interview that VGC held with PlatinumGames studio head Atsushi Inaba though, it appears that there would be interest in bringing it over to the Switch in the near future. The only potential roadblock here is that any changes would need to get approved from series' creator Shigeru Miyamoto.

Within the interview, Inaba said: "It's not cool that people aren't able to play older games because they're locked out of the platform, so of course if anything was possible we'd like to bring over any of those older titles to the newer platforms," Inaba said. "It kind of depends on what's in the realm of actual possibility, but yeah, if the chance came up it's definitely something we'd like to think about."

"The important thing to remember there is that because it's Nintendo's IP, the ideas are coming from Miyamoto-san himself. We have to respect what Miyamoto-san wants to do." He further added: "Of course, at that time there was a lot of discussion between Platinum and Nintendo, but if the opportunity came up to bring Star Fox Zero to the Switch again it would be more of a question of what he would like to do in that opportunity, and of course we would respect that again."

Would you like to see Star Fox Zero on the Nintendo Switch?

