PlatinumGames teases a big announcement coming tomorrow

PlatinumGames, the developer behind the Bayonetta series, NieR: Automata, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and a bunch of other well-received action games has teased some sort of announcement coming tomorrow.

"Beep-Boop!!" reads a tweet on the company's page. "PlatinumGames has something special up our sleeve. Keep your eyes peeled for tomorrow"

The only hint we have for this "something special" is the "beep-boop" line that comes before it. Even if this signals some sort of futuristic game or something based on robots, this doesn't exactly narrow it down.

Some believe this could be Bayonetta 3 DLC, while others are still clinging to the hope of a Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance remaster. There's also the possibility of it being something else entirely, like a new IP or a sequel to one of the studios' lesser-known games. We'll just have to wait until tomorrow, it seems, unless this counts for an early April Fool's joke.

